For many people, Monday was made better with the release of a trailer for the upcoming movie about the much-loved Mr. Rogers.
Tom Hanks plays Fred Rogers, the gentle host of the children's television show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" in a movie set for release in November.
The movie, "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," is loosely based on a 1998 Esquire article by Tom junot, about the effect that Rogers' optimistic kindness had on millions of people.
The show aired for 31 seasons before it ended in 2001. Rogers died in 2003.