Goats break out and roam suburban neighborhood

About 200 goats got a taste of freedom and seemed to like it.
The goats ran rampant in a San Jose, Calif., neighborhood on Tuesday evening and Zach Roelands caught them on camera.
Roelands who is 23, shared the video via Twitter and called it, "the craziest thing to happen all quarantine."
Usually, the goats get cordoned off on a hill behind the family's home for a few days every year to clear out the dead grass, he told USA Today.
But they found a way to freedom on Tuesday and roamed through the neighborhood while people came out to watch and occasionally shoo them away from their landscaping.
