For the residential road in Massachusetts that shares its name with the smash country/rap hit, apologies are in order.
The signs in Wellesley, Mass., have been stolen at least three times in recent months, apparently by fans of the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus hit song "Old Town Road." It's been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 18 straight weeks.
The city's website said that the town's Department of Public Works "is waiting fo rthe song's popularity to fade before replacing the signs again."
Wellesley officials seem to be amused by the attention their town is getting, but they say the thefts are still a serious and expensive problem.
"First responders often rely on the street signs in emergencies and missing signs could delay response times," the town wrote.
Replacement signs cost about $280, plus the labor to put them back up. Wellesley, a suburb of Boston, is not the only community dealing with this.
The song's popularity has created an unlikely tourist attraction in the District of Sicamous, British Columbia, where fans are stopping to pose for photos on Old Town Road.
After some of the road signs went missing, the local chamber of commerce made copies of the sign and started selling them for $25 plus shipping.
"They are selling like hotcakes already," Mayor Terry Rysz told CBC News.
The district has made 100 of the signs so far and may have to order more, the CBC reported.
"If you want one of these signs, rather than stealing it, we'll sell you one," said Rysz. "It's a wonderful way of dealing with a negative and turning it into a positive, and at the same time, it's promoting our community."