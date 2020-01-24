GOP senator questions patriotism of Purple Heart recipient who testified in impeachment probe

(CNN) -- Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn spent hours attacking Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key National Security Council aide who testified before Congress on the Ukraine scandal, on Twitter Thursday, including questioning the Purple Heart recipient's patriotism.
Over a series of tweets, Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, made the unfounded claim that Vindman had leaked knowledge of President Donald Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian President to the whistleblower whose complaint initially prompted the investigation, called him "vindictive" and said he wasn't a patriot.
"Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot," Blackburn's Twitter account posted at about 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. "How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America's greatest enemy?
Later, at about 6 p.m. ET, she added, "It makes sense that Alexander Vindman leaked the July 25th phone call to his friend (aka the 'whistleblower'). They both have lots in common." CNN is not identifying the whistleblower, but there is no evidence that Vindman or the whistleblower knew each other or held any political motivations.
The Tennessee Republican accused both individuals of having "held the same NSC job," being "liberals who worked under Obama" and having "wanted to take out Trump."
It is unclear whether Blackburn or her staff sent the tweet as it posted during oral arguments in the Senate impeachment trial, which bans members from using electronics. She tweeted again about Vindman at about 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Vindman’s commanding officer, Army Lt. Col. Jim Hickman: “Do not let the uniform fool you. He is a political activist in uniform.”— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 24, 2020
Vindman, who received his Purple Heart after being injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq, told lawmakers in November that Trump's push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden on a July call was "inappropriate," and he knew "without hesitation" that he had to report it.
David Pressman -- Vindman's attorney and a former ambassador to the United Nations for special affairs -- slammed Blackburn's tweets in a statement.
"This difficult moment in our country calls for seriousness and seriousness of purpose. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman has sacrificed enormously for our country. He believes in our country. And he believes in our country's great institutions, including the United States Senate," Pressman said.
"That a member of the Senate -- at a moment when the Senate is undertaking its most solemn responsibility -- would choose to take to Twitter to spread slander about a member of the military is a testament to cowardice. While Senator Blackburn fires off defamatory tweets, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman will continue to do what he has always done: serve our country dutifully and with honor."