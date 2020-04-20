Governors say not enough testing to lift restrictions

As many governors across the US say coronavirus testing is far from full capacity, a few states may lift restrictions this week.
Announcements of lifting restrictions come as the United States' coronavirus death toll topped 40,000 on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Several regional groups of states have discussed strategies to reopen with each other.
On Monday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to announce orders that will lift restrictions on beach, river and lakefront access as well as allow shoppers to return to retail stores to purchase jewelry, clothing, and furniture, according to a report from The Post and Courier.
Despite the expected reopening of some sectors of South Carolina, a coalition of coastal towns in the Charleston area said in a joint statement Sunday that they will continue to limit access to nonresidents and monitor travel within their jurisdictions.
Other states are working on plans to reopen following the release of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.
The guidance suggests that states expand their testing capacity but some say they need more supplies and staff to do so.
Over the weekend President Trump said governors across the country had the capacity to complete more testing but weren't utilizing their resources properly.
"They don't want to use all of the capacity that we've created. We have tremendous capacity," Trump said during a White House briefing. "They know that. The governors know that. The Democrat governors know that. They're the ones that are complaining."
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam called the President's comments "delusional."
Northam said he wants to see at least two weeks of trending numbers of coronavirus cases decreasing before businesses in his state reopen.
"We want to make sure we're doing it responsibly and we're doing it safely," the Democratic governor told CNN's Jake Tapper on The State of the Union.
"We've been fighting for testing, it's not a straightforward test. We don't even have enough swabs believe it or not," Northam said.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also told CNN's Jake Tapper that Trump's claim that governors have plenty of tests and simply aren't doing their jobs is "absolutely false."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave similar remarks Sunday. He said he wants things to be reopen so residents can enjoy recreation this summer but said they need to listen to scientists and doctors investigating the virus before they can comfortably and safely reopen businesses to the public.
In order to safely do so, the state needs more lab technicians, more reagent and more RNA extractors to analyze specimens taken, Pritzker said.
Harvard researchers warned that if the country wants the economy to open back up -- and stay that way -- testing must go up to at least 500,000 people per day.
Testing nationwide is currently at 150,000 per day, they said, adding that "If we can't be doing at least 500,000 tests a day by May 1, it is hard to see any way we can remain open."
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201
@mandystlpd on Twitter
