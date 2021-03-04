Grand jury set to be seated in Georgia investigation of Trump's alleged attempts at election fraud

A criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia is set to intensify this week, as a grand jury convenes, offering the local district attorney her first shot at seeking subpoenas for records and interviews.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made her investigative intentions clear with a round of letters to Georgia state officials in February, asking them to preserve documents relevant to election interference as she investigated potential state crimes including the solicitation of election fraud, conspiracy, and racketeering.
According to the letters, none of the Georgia officials are targets of the investigation.
"What I was doing, as a courtesy to people that I respect very much, is simply putting them on notice that when a grand jury convened, which would be in March, that they could expect to receive subpoenas," Willis told MSNBC in February.
Two grand juries are set to convene in Fulton County on Thursday, opening a path for Willis' next phase in her probe. A person familiar with the investigation said they are likely to rely heavily on subpoenas rather than voluntary requests for records and interviews, in part to establish a clear court record of their pursuit of evidence.
In the meantime, some officials in Georgia have already hired personal attorneys amid the fallout from Trump's efforts to upend the election results.
While Willis' investigation launched from the now-infamous call in which Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to win the state, it's expected to stretch well beyond that single call.
"There may be nothing there," said a person familiar with the investigation, "or it may be more extensive that we thought."
Willis has said her investigation will expand past Trump's call with Raffensperger to include any efforts to influence the election in Georgia.
She is also investigating a phone call between Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, the abrupt departure of Byung "BJay" Pak, the US attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, and the false allegations of election fraud Rudy Giuliani made before Georgia legislators.
In a 62-minute call on Jan. 2, Trump lambasted his fellow Republican for refusing to falsely say that Trump won the election in Georgia and repeatedly touted baseless claims of election fraud.
"The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you've recalculated," Trump said in one part of the call.
Raffensperger, who repeatedly pushed back on the call, responded, "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."
Trump pushed Raffensperger multiple times during the call to "find" votes to reverse his election loss, while floating unfounded theories about why he won, and pressuring Raffensperger to look for ways to change the count.
"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said.
Trump's requests during that call came after 18 attempted calls from the White House to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office after the election, according to a Georgia state official.
A spokesman for Trump did not respond to a request for comment for this story. In a previous statement to CNN on Feb. 9, Trump's senior adviser Jason Miller said there was nothing "improper or untoward" about the call between Trump and Raffensperger. — CNN