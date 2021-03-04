Grand jury set to be seated in Georgia investigation of Trump's alleged attempts at election fraud

While Willis' investigation launched from the now-infamous call in which Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to win the state, it's expected to stretch well beyond that single call.

"There may be nothing there," said a person familiar with the investigation, "or it may be more extensive that we thought."

Willis has said her investigation will expand past Trump's call with Raffensperger to include any efforts to influence the election in Georgia.

She is also investigating a phone call between Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, the abrupt departure of Byung "BJay" Pak, the US attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, and the false allegations of election fraud Rudy Giuliani made before Georgia legislators.

In a 62-minute call on Jan. 2, Trump lambasted his fellow Republican for refusing to falsely say that Trump won the election in Georgia and repeatedly touted baseless claims of election fraud.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you've recalculated," Trump said in one part of the call.