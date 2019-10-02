After back-to-back mass shootings in Ohio and Texas this summer, gun control burst back on the scene as a major political issue for Democrats. Now it risks taking a back seat as impeachment fever overtakes Washington.
Gun control advocates are determined to prevent that from happening.
Ten White House hopefuls will be in Las Vegas for a forum on gun policy on Wednesday, almost two years to the day after a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. The event is being hosted by MSNBC, March for Our Lives and Giffords, the advocacy organization set up by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot and gravely wounded during a constituent meeting in 2011.
The forum is an effort to keep gun violence front and center of the debate and gives 2020 presidential candidates a chance to showcase their plans to combat the epidemic. Polls show that a majority of Americans favor stricter gun laws, while even more support specific proposals like universal background checks. But negotiations between President Donald Trump's administration and lawmakers have halted over background checks legislation, an effort that faced long odds even before the impeachment inquiry began.
"Impeachment sucks everything out of the room. Certainly it's the focus of Trump's attention," said Jack Citrin, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of California-Berkeley. "If you need to reach some kind of bipartisan agreement and one party is determined to throw the president out of office, rightly or wrongly, it's a little hard to see how that builds the kind of goodwill that's necessary on this or any other issue."
Ariel Hobbs, a 21-year-old student organizer with March for Our Lives in Houston, said her group wants "to hear from the candidates that they are taking this seriously and they understand they can no longer ignore America's gun violence epidemic." She doesn't think the impeachment inquiry is a reason for lawmakers to stop their push for a bipartisan solution.
The 10 candidates slated to participate in the forum are former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Obama Housing Secretary Julián Castro; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and businessman Andrew Yang.
O'Rourke recast his campaign around gun control after the August shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, where a gunman targeting Hispanics killed 22 people. O'Rourke even vowed to ban assault weapons, saying at a debate in Houston in September, "Hell, yes, we're gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we're not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore."
Another challenge for candidates is to distinguish themselves on the issue of guns. O'Rourke stands out with this call for a mandatory federal buyback program for military-style weapons used in many mass shootings. That goes beyond most other Democratic candidates who have focused their proposals around expanded background checks and banning the future manufacture and sales of certain high-powered weapons — but not making it illegal to possess those already in the market.