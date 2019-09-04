Some conservative pundits and politicians are predicting violence and other problems if an assault weapons ban and buyback happened in the United States.
On ABC's "The View" on Tuesday, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain said there would be "a lot of violence" if people's assault weapons were taken from them.
Meghan McCain also went after former Vice President (and current presidential candidate) Joe Biden for wanting to reinsitute the federal assault weapons ban, and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke for a proposal for a mandatory buyback of assault-style rifles.
She said the "AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far" and added that "I'm not living without guns."
On Fox News, host Tucker Carlson claimed that under any mandatory buyback program "what you're calling for is civil war."
He also blasted Walmart, accusing the giant retailer of catering to the "activist left" after it announced Tuesday it would cut back on ammunition sales and no longe rallow customers to carry firearms in stores openly.
A Republican Texas congressman, Dan Crenshaw, also got into the fray via Twitter, claiming that universal background checks would keep him from loaning a handgun to friends who may travel alone.
Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment.— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019
Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves. https://t.co/x60mdd1WW1
And the National Rifle Association joined in, attacking Walmart for succumbing to "the pressure of the anti-gun elites."