Gun-toting couple that made cards out of photograph have sued the photographer
PROTEST

Mark and Patricia McCloskey at their home during June 28, 2020, protest. The McCloskey's on Nov. 6, 2020 sued over the dissemination of this image, alleging it was taken on their property (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI).

The McClokseys rose to national infamy after they waved firearms at a group of protesters marching down their private street in the Central West End.

Then they made cards out of one of the photographs of themselves holding the weapons. The wire service that distributed the photo confronted them, saying that the couple violated copyright when they used the image.

Bill Greenblatt, the photographer, sent the couple a letter asking that they pay for that use.

On Friday, the McCloskeys filed suit against UPI, Greenblatt and Redbubble, a website that sells items with user-submitted artwork.

The McCloskeys seek damages as well as ownership of the image. 

“Defendants acted outrageously and beyond all reasonable bounds of decency, with their conduct regarded as atrocious and intolerable by any member of a civilized society,” they wrote in the lawsuit.

