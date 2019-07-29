The rock band TinMan was playing its last song for a crowd of a couple hundred people at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday evening in Northern California. Nearby, families sat eating, kids were playing and vendors were looking to make their last sales. Then the gun fire started.
"We ran off the stage (and) we crawled underneath it," TinMansinger Christian Swain said. "We could smell the gunpowder," Swain said.
Three people were killed and at least 11 others were injured, law enforcement officials said. A 6-year-old was among those killed, his family said. A shooter was also killed, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said.
Gilroy is about 30 miles south of the city of San Jose.
The chief credited a heavy police presence for saving more lives as chaos descended on the decades-old food festival.
"We had many, many officers in the park at the time this occurred ... which accounts for a very, very quick response time," Smithee said.
Victims whose conditions ranged from fair to serious were transported to area hospitals, hospital officials said.
Witnesses reported seeing a second individual who has not yet been identified or found. Authorities haven't yet determined how the second person was involved, Smithee said.
A manhunt is underway for that second suspect, the chief said.
Lex De La Herran was walking away as the music on stage had begun winding down, he said.
"I turned around for a quick moment and I hear the gunshot sounds," he said. "At first I thought it was fireworks but a man behind me screamed that 'those are real, those are real.'"
"I just froze like a deer in the headlights," he said.
De La Herran said a piece of shrapnel hit him in the head. Then, he started running among the crowds.
Cynthia Saldivar also said she initially thought the sounds were fireworks.
"We looked toward the area that it was coming from and everyone stood still for a second and realized it was gunshots," she told CNN. "Everyone started running out towards us up the hill to the street to be safe. Then I saw some people shot some doing CPR on others."
It felt like a nightmare, Miquita Price said.
The shooter stood about 15 feet away from her and was blocking her only possible escape route, she told CNN.
"I started running, we hit the ground and I literally laid down on the ground," she said. The shooter stopped firing for a couple of seconds, multiple people reported, and when he began to shoot again, Price said she took off running.
The woman running next to her was hit and Price said she continued until she found a truck to hide behind. She's still in shock. "(There) was blood everywhere," she said. "I read about this but I never thought I would be in it."
Stephen Romero, 6, was killed during the shooting, Gilroy City Councilmember Fred M. Tovar told CNN.
Tovar said he was "deeply saddened by the news."
"I pray that God will grant his family strength. My most sincere condolences. I will keep your family close in my thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks as you are going through the process of grieving," he said in a statement.
Swain said police seemed to secure the area within five minutes from when the shooter began firing.
"We know the event was well-covered with security and we'd seen them as we came in to set up and play," he told CNN. "At least in my head, I knew they would be there and sure enough that seems to be what happened."
Smithee said shots began around 5:41 p.m. local time.
Officers were in the area, he said, and engaged the suspect "in less than a minute."
The suspect was shot and killed, Smithee said.