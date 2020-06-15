Hank Williams Jr.'s 27-year-old daughter killed in accident

View this post on Instagram
PARIS, Tenn. — The 27-year-old daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a highway accident in Tennessee, police said.
View this post on Instagram
I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all 🙏🏼❤️ Be merciful to me, O LORD, for I am in distress; my eyes grow weak with sorrow, my soul and my body with grief. Psalm 31:9
Katherine Williams-Dunning of Springville was the driver of an SUV that was towing a boat when it crossed the median and rolled over Saturday night on U.S. Route 79 northeast of Paris, said Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Brad Wilbanks.
Her husband, Tyler J. Dunning, 29, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was airlifted to a Nashville hospital, news outlets reported. His condition was not immediately released.
In a Facebook post, Williams-Dunning's brother, Sam Williams asked for prayers for his sister and brother-in-law.
Country star Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter that the news was “heartbreaking.”
“My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid," Tritt said. “I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now.”
Wilbanks said the accident remains under investigation. Paris is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) west of Nashville.
