Happy Festivus!

Today, Dec. 23, is Festivus, a day reserved in history for all who feel that the normal holiday traditions don't quite fit the bill this year.

The farcical holiday was birthed on the TV show "Seinfeld" on Dec. 18, 1997, when George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander, revealed that his father (played by the late Jerry Stiller) created the day to contrast the religious and commercial aspects of the traditional December holidays.

And if we're getting really technical, Festivus may have roots dating back as early as 1966 when "Seinfeld" writer Dan O'Keefe, who introduced Festivus into the plotline, first heard his father dream up the holiday.

"Festivus for the rest of us!" is the tagline that caught like wildfire following the episode.

The holiday features a drab pole instead of a brightly lit tree. Festivus tradition also calls for a special ceremony known as the "airing of grievances," where you get to tell the people in your life how they disappointed you.

Then everyone wrestles in the "Feats of Strength." — CNN