It's been 125 years since the United States began celebrating Labor Day, back in 1894.
That's when President Grover Cleveland signed an act making the first Monday in September each year a legal holiday, dedicated to the achievements of the American workers.
So most workers get the day off, which means millions of Americans will be barbecuing, picnicking, parading or somehow enjoying one long last weekend as summer wanes.
While some businesses close for Labor Day, most major retailers will stay open so plenty of people will be out shopping as well.
Enjoy your Labor Day.