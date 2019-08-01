Harley Race and Ric Flair were involved in one of wrestling’s most memorable matches, a 1983 cage match in Greensboro, North Carolina. Flair won the match. Both left the ring with bloodied faces.
In 1986, Race joined Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation, now known as WWE, and won his first “King of the Ring” event.
He won several other regional titles and managed wrestlers. Race operated NWA territories in Kansas City and St. Louis.
In 1999, Race started a wrestling academy that continues today in Eldon, Missouri. It has since relocated to Troy.
His last match occurred in 2014.