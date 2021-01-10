 Skip to main content
Hawley facing calls for resignation, criticism for actions after Capitol riot
St. Louis demonstrators call for Hawley to resign

About 300 demonstrators gather after painting a sign in the middle of Broadway on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, outside the historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Speakers called for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo), to resign following a seizure and occupation of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. by an angry Pro-Trump mob on Wednesday. Hawley is seen as partly to blame as he led a contingent of Senate contingent who supported Pres. Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent contested the certification of the Electoral College tally. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's critics are labeling him a political opportunist whose objection to electoral votes was partly responsible for the riot in Washington, D.C., last week.

Hawley, a Republican, was photographed raising his fist in support of protesters gathered at the Capitol before the violence began.

After the Senate reconvened in a damaged building, Hawley continued his objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes.

The move brought calls for his resignation, as well as a protest in St. Louis yesterday.

