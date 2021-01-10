Hawley facing calls for resignation, criticism for actions after Capitol riot

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's critics are labeling him a political opportunist whose objection to electoral votes was partly responsible for the riot in Washington, D.C., last week.
Hawley, a Republican, was photographed raising his fist in support of protesters gathered at the Capitol before the violence began.
After the Senate reconvened in a damaged building, Hawley continued his objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes.
The move brought calls for his resignation, as well as a protest in St. Louis yesterday.