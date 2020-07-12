Hawley tweets reporter's profane reaction to his letter to the NBA

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican who represents a state without an NBA team, is at the center of a controversy about the league.

Hawley sent a letter to the NBA commissioner saying the league "crossed the line of sanctioning specific political messages" in response to the league allowing social justice messages on jerseys.

Hawley wrote to Commissioner Adam Silver to ask why the list of approved phrases didn't include any that were supportive of protesters in Hong Kong. He also wrote that players should be allowed to have "Back the Blue" or other police-supporting phrases on their jerseys.

"With your new policy, you have crossed the line of sanctioning specific political messages," Hawley wrote.

About two hours after tweeting the letter Friday, Hawley posted a screenshot of an email he received from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. The two-word email read: "[Expletive] you."

Reaction was swift: The tweet has 13,000 retweets and comments, and more than 4,100 replies as of Sunday morning.

ESPN and Wojnarowski both posted statements:

Late Saturday, the New York Post reported that the reported was suspended without pay.