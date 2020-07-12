Hawley tweets reporter's profane reaction to his letter to the NBA

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican who represents a state without an NBA team, is at the center of a controversy about the league.
Hawley sent a letter to the NBA commissioner saying the league "crossed the line of sanctioning specific political messages" in response to the league allowing social justice messages on jerseys.
Hawley wrote to Commissioner Adam Silver to ask why the list of approved phrases didn't include any that were supportive of protesters in Hong Kong. He also wrote that players should be allowed to have "Back the Blue" or other police-supporting phrases on their jerseys.
"With your new policy, you have crossed the line of sanctioning specific political messages," Hawley wrote.
If @NBA is going to put social cause statements on uniforms, why not “Support our Troops” or “Back the Blue”? Or given how much $$ @nba makes in #China, how about “Free Hong Kong”! Today I wrote to Adam Silver to ask for answers pic.twitter.com/PthYR4OxmE— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020
About two hours after tweeting the letter Friday, Hawley posted a screenshot of an email he received from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. The two-word email read: "[Expletive] you."
Reaction was swift: The tweet has 13,000 retweets and comments, and more than 4,100 replies as of Sunday morning.
ESPN and Wojnarowski both posted statements:
https://t.co/cHyqaxBLQC pic.twitter.com/b2gPBcNzS3— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 10, 2020
Late Saturday, the New York Post reported that the reported was suspended without pay.
At least one NBA team has directly responded to Hawley's letter. LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said during a press conference: "There's no league that does more for the military than the NBA. But how about that, Senator? I'll make a challenge: We will do things for the troops as long as he acknowledges #BlackLivesMatter. I think that would be really cool for him to do.
"You know, it's funny, whenever we talk about justice, people try to change the message. Colin Kaepernick kneels ... . It had to do with social injustice, and everyone tried to change the narrative. How about staying on what we are talking about and dealing with that instead of trying to trick us or change or trick your constituents? How about being real?
"I guarantee you we've done more for the military than probably that Senator. And I guarantee you this: We also are going to do things for #BlackLivesMatter. How about him? Maybe he should join into that."
In 2019, the NBA worked to protect its relationship with China after a team's general manager posted a tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters.
— Beth O'Malley; the Los Angeles Times contributed some information for this article.
