Health care workers 'tapped out' as virus surges, doctor says

The US currently has more people hospitalized with Covid-19 than ever before, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP). There were 68,516 hospitalizations reported on Friday across the entire country, according to the CTP. The seven-day average for current hospitalizations is now 62,123, which is up 20.01% from last week.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, an Emory University infectious disease expert, said Friday he's more concerned about capacity at hospitals than he is about the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"Stuff we can buy, but staff we cannot make up," he said. "So I worry about our nurses. I worry about our health care providers. I worry about simply not having enough of them."

What people do now during the pandemic will have a "profound impact" on controlling the spread of the virus, said Dr. Vivek Murthy, co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden's newly appointed transition coronavirus advisory board.

"This is a very, very important moment for us," Murthy said, noting that surges were seen after both Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. "We're at a point now, even pre-Thanksgiving, where we are surging beyond any level that we have seen over the last eight months."