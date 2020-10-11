Hearings begin Monday for Supreme Court judge nominee

Senate Republicans are vowing a quick confirmation for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court.
The process starts Monday with hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearings are likely to be a hybrid of in-person questioning and some participation via video after three GOP senators — including two on the committee — contracted the virus.
Some Democrats have refused to meet with Barrett and the hearings are likely to be contentious, coming as senators and the president are running for reelection, and after Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nomination of a justice during another election year.
At the helm of a process that will include days of televised hearings, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in the national spotlight, a position he has said may benefit his own political standing. Graham is locked in a tight race for reelection against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison that has featured record-breaking fundraising and accusations of hypocrisy.
Graham said four years ago that a judicial nominee should not be approved just before a presidential election, adding that voters should “use my words against me” if he changed his mind. "How good is your word?” Harrison asked at a debate last week.
Another issue of contention may be Barrett's faith.
During previous hearings for Barrett's appointment as a federal judge, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, had joined Republicans on the panel in asking Barrett about her Roman Catholic faith, but then went further by telling Barrett, then a Notre Dame law professor, that “when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you.''
Republicans have seized on Feinstein's question to accuse Democrats of criticizing Barrett's faith — a charge Democrats vigorously deny.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said there’s no “religious litmus test” for a judge, nor any truth to the idea that Democrats oppose judicial candidates because of their religion. “Not a single Democrat will make these attacks or make personal, religious beliefs an issue,'' Schumer said.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley also criticized her previous comments: “I call on you and every member of the Democratic caucus to publicly reject Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s egregious personal attacks on Judge Barrett’s Christian faith during her previous confirmation hearings, and to pledge you will abstain from that kind of anti-Catholic, anti-Christian, anti-faith vitriol in the hearings to come,” Hawley wrote last month. “You owe it to the country.''
No Democrat has criticized Barrett's religion since her nomination was announced late last month.
Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, is also on the committee.
Successful questioning of Barrett could boost the Biden-Harris ticket, but missteps could risk harming Democrats' chances of winning an election they now lead in national polls. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
