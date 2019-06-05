A woman injured in a fall while hiking in Arizona got taken for a wild ride in the rescue helicopter, as the basket began to rapidly spin.
The woman, 75, had sustained face and head injuries when she fell. She was loaded into a basket that was raised toward the helicopter.
But the basket got caught in some wind turbulence and began to spin fiercely for several moments before it was brought under control.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Bobby Dubnow said the woman suffered "no ill effect" from the spin.
The spinning motion is rare in such rescues, but pilots are aware of the threat of it.