Here are the executive actions Biden is expected to take on Inauguration Day

President-elect Joe Biden plans to take 17 executive actions in the first hours of his presidency Wednesday, signing a flurry of executive orders, memoranda and directives to agencies implementing his first moves to address the coronavirus pandemic and undo some of Donald Trump's signature policies.

His first action will be to impose a mask mandate on federal property. He will also install a coronavirus response coordinator to oversee the Biden White House's efforts to distribute vaccines and medical supplies.

Biden also plans to reverse several of Trump's attempts to withdraw from international agreements, rejoining the Paris climate accord and halting the United States' departure from the World Health Organization, where Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, will lead the US delegation.

And he'll undo some of Trump's harshest immigration crackdowns, ending the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries and halting funding for the border wall.