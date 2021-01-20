Here are the executive actions Biden is expected to take on Inauguration Day

President-elect Joe Biden plans to take 17 executive actions in the first hours of his presidency Wednesday, signing a flurry of executive orders, memoranda and directives to agencies implementing his first moves to address the coronavirus pandemic and undo some of Donald Trump's signature policies.
His first action will be to impose a mask mandate on federal property. He will also install a coronavirus response coordinator to oversee the Biden White House's efforts to distribute vaccines and medical supplies.
Biden also plans to reverse several of Trump's attempts to withdraw from international agreements, rejoining the Paris climate accord and halting the United States' departure from the World Health Organization, where Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, will lead the US delegation.
And he'll undo some of Trump's harshest immigration crackdowns, ending the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries and halting funding for the border wall.
Biden will sign the executive orders and memoranda in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, his incoming press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. Psaki and other top Biden officials said the first-day actions are only part of what will be a series of moves to undo Trump policies and implement Biden's campaign promises in his first weeks in office.
Here's a look at the 17 actions Biden will take on his first day in office:
Planned executive actions
|Topic
|Reversal
|Summary
|Coronavirus
|No
|Launches a "100 Days Masking Challenge" asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Requires masks and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by government contractors, and urges states and local governments to do the same.
|Coronavirus
|Yes
|Stops the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO
|Coronavirus
|No
|Creates the position of Covid-19 Response Coordinator, reporting directly to Biden and managing efforts to produce and distribute vaccines and medical equipment
|Economy
|No
|Extends the existing nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31
|Economy
|No
|Extends the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least September 30
|Environment
|Yes
|Rejoins the Paris climate accord, a process that will take 30 days
|Environment
|Yes
|Cancels the Keystone XL pipeline and directs agencies to review and reverse more than 100 Trump actions on the environment
|Equity
|No
|Rescinds the Trump administration's 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity
|Equity
|No
|Prevents workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity
|Census
|Yes
|Requires non-citizens to be included in the Census and apportionment of congressional representatives
|Immigration
|No
|Fortifies DACA after Trump's efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children
|Immigration
|Yes
|Reverses the Trump administration's restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries
|Immigration
|Yes
|Undoes Trump's expansion of immigration enforcement within the United States
|Immigration
|Yes
|Halts construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it
|Immigration
|No
|Extends deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a safe haven in the United States until June 30, 2022
|Ethics
|No
|Requires executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge barring them from acting in personal interest and requiring them to uphold the independence of the Department of Justice
|Regulation
|Yes
|Directs OMB director to develop recommendations to modernize regulatory review and undoes Trump's regulatory approval process
— CNN