'He's not going to like this sh*t at all': HBO documentary shines new light on Tiger Woods' life

In one clip, Woods dismissed his father's expectations, saying: "That's just my Dad speaking, a proud father."

But Earl was preaching to the world that his son would be little short of the second coming and, once he turned professional, his sponsors were only too happy to continue the sermon.

As Hamachek observed: "It seemed like his entire life people were putting expectations and projecting what they wanted him to be onto Tiger."

The film presents a narrative that Earl and Kultida -- the 15-time major winner's Mom -- raised an automaton capable of handling intense pressure on the golf course, with a ruthless drive for success.

But it seems that they also created an environment which stunted his emotional growth, resulting in an imperfect human. At the height of his powers, Woods seemed to find comfort watching morning cartoons with a bowl of cereal.

Some of the most revealing testimony is provided by his first girlfriend Dina Parr, who says she could see where it was all heading.

"I felt like their plans were creating this robot. There was all this preparation for golf, but he had no life skills. He had not been prepared for life. And I was probably the only person around that really kept him in check."