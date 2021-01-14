'He's not going to like this sh*t at all': HBO documentary shines new light on Tiger Woods' life

Tiger Woods always wanted us to believe that he was just like the rest of us. "We're all the same; we're all human," Woods told CNN Sport in 2006.
The world's most famous golfer, one of the most iconic athletes of our lifetime, has never been comfortable with fame; he's endured an almost total lack of privacy from when he was young.
In 2019, with bitterness in his voice, he told CNN Sport: "I don't like it. I never have liked it."
HBO's new two-part documentary, "Tiger," puts the trajectory of his extraordinary life story under the microscope. Part one of the new documentary premiered on January 10 on HBO Max. Part two airs on January 17.
One of the contributors, the Woods family friend Joe Grohman, agonized before sharing one particularly sensitive detail, saying: "He's not going to like this sh*t at all."
But how many people understand the nuance and the complexity of the man? The fine details that shaped the arc of his journey. Just how did Woods happen?
One of the co-directors, Matthew Heineman, told CNN Sport that trying to understand Woods presented the kind of challenge that filmmakers crave.
"Like all of us, he's human; he's flawed," said Heineman. "And unlike all of us, his life has played out in the public eye in a way that probably no one else's life has. Tiger is an incredibly complex person; we want to really embrace that nuance and that complexity."
Very few of the characters leave Woods' orbit unscathed , according to the filmmakers. More often than not, they are scarred and discarded, and the viewer will feel sympathy for many of them -- even, at times, Woods himself.
"I mean, you can't help but feel for a guy," says co-director Matthew Hamachek, "who was thrust into the national spotlight at the age of two."
Hamachek and Heineman believe that the crux of this story is the relationship between a father and his son. "Earl has this vision for what his son was going to become," Hamachek added. "It wasn't just about golf."
The Mike Douglas television show appearance when Woods was just two is now iconic, but it was far from his only encounter with the media as a toddler.
"The world is ready for a non-White golfer to be successful. I have availed Tiger of this, and he takes that responsibility seriously," Earl declared.
Earl's vision was that his son would be much more than just a golfer.
The filmmakers told CNN Sport that Woods' representatives said the golfer declined -- twice -- to be interviewed for the documentary citing a prior commitment to another media company. Woods' agent didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment about the documentary.
In one clip, Woods dismissed his father's expectations, saying: "That's just my Dad speaking, a proud father."
But Earl was preaching to the world that his son would be little short of the second coming and, once he turned professional, his sponsors were only too happy to continue the sermon.
As Hamachek observed: "It seemed like his entire life people were putting expectations and projecting what they wanted him to be onto Tiger."
The film presents a narrative that Earl and Kultida -- the 15-time major winner's Mom -- raised an automaton capable of handling intense pressure on the golf course, with a ruthless drive for success.
But it seems that they also created an environment which stunted his emotional growth, resulting in an imperfect human. At the height of his powers, Woods seemed to find comfort watching morning cartoons with a bowl of cereal.
Some of the most revealing testimony is provided by his first girlfriend Dina Parr, who says she could see where it was all heading.
"I felt like their plans were creating this robot. There was all this preparation for golf, but he had no life skills. He had not been prepared for life. And I was probably the only person around that really kept him in check."
Parr says that their relationship ended abruptly when she received a cold and business-like termination letter from Woods, who "never wanted to see or hear" from her again. "I know this is sudden and a surprise, but it is in my opinion much warranted," wrote the golfer.
Parr was devastated; she said they had been in love and were happy together: "It was like a death, the Tiger that I had known had died. His sweetness was stolen from him."
But it's through the original testimony of Rachel Uchitel, speaking on camera for the first time, that we see what that man became.
Uchitel , who became a public figure as a result of her relationship with Tiger, sheds new light on a man who was seemingly trying to escape from the pressure of it all, and she found herself in the eye of the storm when their cover was blown.
As a teenager, Parr's relationship with Woods was ended with a letter; Uchitel says her termination was crafted by a lawyer. His longtime caddie Steve Williams also discovered that friendship with Woods can be revoked at a moment's notice and there is no going back.
And yet, there doesn't seem to be any resentment from those who say they were cast aside.
"I think one of the most interesting psychological things is how unbelievably protective they still are," says Heineman. "There wasn't anger; there wasn't bitterness. It was still so much love for this man, even though he might have hurt them deeply."
Asked what they think the moral of Woods' story might be, the directors struggle to identify it; because he is such a complex character, he can't be "put in a box." — CNN