High package volume, employees out with COVID slowing USPS deliveries before Christmas

A historic amount of packages and rising employee Covid-19 rates are causing significant backlogs at US Postal Service processing facilities before Christmas.

All the shopping and shipping Americans have done in the last few weeks has inundated the system with what the USPS says is a "historic volume" of mail and packages.

"The packages are up to the ceiling" in Philadelphia, local American Postal Workers Union president Nick Casselli told CNN. "I've been in postal for 35 years, I've never seen what I'm seeing."

He says there are so many new packages — upwards to 250,000 a day at the largest processing facility — that the USPS opened a fourth annex just to store them all. There are so many incoming packages the postal workers can't process them in time, Casselli said.

But it's not just Philadelphia that's dealing with the historic volume of packages. Union presidents and postal workers across the US — in Illinois, Michigan, California, Florida, Maine and New York — say they, too, are seeing record volumes of packages and backlogs.

Efforts to clear the backlog, they say, are being undercut by rising number of Covid-19 cases and quarantined postal employees. There are now fewer employees to run the machines to process the tsunami of mail and packages.