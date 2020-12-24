High package volume, employees out with COVID slowing USPS deliveries before Christmas

A historic amount of packages and rising employee Covid-19 rates are causing significant backlogs at US Postal Service processing facilities before Christmas.
All the shopping and shipping Americans have done in the last few weeks has inundated the system with what the USPS says is a "historic volume" of mail and packages.
"The packages are up to the ceiling" in Philadelphia, local American Postal Workers Union president Nick Casselli told CNN. "I've been in postal for 35 years, I've never seen what I'm seeing."
He says there are so many new packages — upwards to 250,000 a day at the largest processing facility — that the USPS opened a fourth annex just to store them all. There are so many incoming packages the postal workers can't process them in time, Casselli said.
But it's not just Philadelphia that's dealing with the historic volume of packages. Union presidents and postal workers across the US — in Illinois, Michigan, California, Florida, Maine and New York — say they, too, are seeing record volumes of packages and backlogs.
Efforts to clear the backlog, they say, are being undercut by rising number of Covid-19 cases and quarantined postal employees. There are now fewer employees to run the machines to process the tsunami of mail and packages.
USPS refused to release any statistics to CNN — on mail volume or employee coronavirus quarantine rates — but APWU National president Mark Dimondstein confirmed to CNN that there are now upwards of 18,750 USPS employees across the US on the quarantine list every day.
In comparison, there were around 8,000 on the daily quarantine list before Thanksgiving, he said.
The USPS has grappled with these issues throughout the pandemic, but they've become what APWU New York president Jonathan Smith called "a perfect storm."
While the postal system grapples with the logistical problems, Americans are again facing delays in deliveries.
"The U.S. Postal Service, similar to the broader shipping sector, continues to face near-term pressure on service performance across categories as it manages through a historic record of holiday volume this season," USPS spokesperson Kim Frum told CNN in a statement. "This negative impact is compounded by the temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail." —CNN