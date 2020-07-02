Hospitals prepare to hit capacity as US hits one-day record for coronavirus cases

Nearly 53,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Wednesday, the biggest single-day total since the pandemic began even as President Trump continued to speculate that the would "just disappear" at some point. His comments came as many states are rethinking some of their reopening by closing bars, postponing dining inside and shutting down beaches.
In June alone, more than 800,000 new cases of the virus were detected in the United States the number of people who have died has topped 128,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Inside a Houston hospital partly transformed into a coronavirus specialty unit, one doctor says he expects to reach capacity in the next 14 days.
"In the last three weeks, I have seen more admissions and sicker patients than on the previous 10 weeks," says Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center. "It's been an exponential increase on the severity of illness and on the number of cases that we admit."
In other hospitals across America, similar scenes.
At least 12 states are seeing a rise in daily hospitalizations, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week.
The trend is worrying: a sharp increase in patients can once again overwhelm hospitals, putting critical resources including staffing, beds and ventilators in short supply.
The increases come weeks after many states began reopening their economies after extended closures intended to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The relaxed measures fueled the rapid spread of the virus and an influx of new patients needing hospitalization, some doctors say.
I live close to a beach, and you can see it's like a party every single day," says Dr. David De La Zerda, the ICU medical director and a pulmonologist at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
Vice President Mike Pence visited Arizona, where cases have spiked since stay-at-home orders expired in mid-May. The state reported record single-day highs for new cases (almost 4,900), deaths (88), ER visits (close to 1,300) and the number of people in the hospital (nearly 2,900). Florida recorded more than 6,500 new cases — down from around 9,000 on some days last week, but still alarming — and a running total of over 3,500 deaths. Counties in South Florida are closing beaches to fend off large July Fourth crowds that could spread the virus.
