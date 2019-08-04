Early Sunday morning, a shooter opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people in the city's Oregon District, a popular downtown area. The shooter, who has not yet been identified, was shot and killed by responding officers.
Thirteen hours before on Saturday, a shooter opened fire at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center, killing at least 20 people. The shooting suspect, 21-year-old man, is in custody.
President Donald Trump on Sunday weighed in, writing in a tweet, "God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio."
In a separate tweet Sunday, the President praised the law enforcement response in both tragedies, writing that it "was very rapid in both instances," and noting that federal, state and local officials are working together in both cities.
The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the Texas massacre, a source familiar with the investigation process said Saturday.
Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wrote in a tweet Sunday that "thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act."
"We are also angry — angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities," Brown said.