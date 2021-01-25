House to send impeachment article to the Senate today

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump gets in motion Monday when the House impeachment managers will walk the impeachment article to the Senate, even though the substance of the trial has been put off for another two weeks.

The House's transmission of the single impeachment article is the first of several ceremonial functions of the trial that will be completed this week, before the Senate will turn back to confirming President Joe Biden's Cabinet and potentially taking up the President's COVID-19 relief package.

There are still many questions about the looming impeachment trial, including who will preside, how long the trial will go and whether any witnesses will be called.

But part of the schedule itself was resolved after a week's worth of uncertainty over when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would send the article to the Senate, thanks to a deal reached between Senate leaders on Friday.

Under the agreement, Trump's legal team and the House managers will have two weeks to exchange pre-trial briefs after the article is transmitted to the Senate on Monday.