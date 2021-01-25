House to send impeachment article to the Senate today

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump gets in motion Monday when the House impeachment managers will walk the impeachment article to the Senate, even though the substance of the trial has been put off for another two weeks.
The House's transmission of the single impeachment article is the first of several ceremonial functions of the trial that will be completed this week, before the Senate will turn back to confirming President Joe Biden's Cabinet and potentially taking up the President's COVID-19 relief package.
There are still many questions about the looming impeachment trial, including who will preside, how long the trial will go and whether any witnesses will be called.
But part of the schedule itself was resolved after a week's worth of uncertainty over when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would send the article to the Senate, thanks to a deal reached between Senate leaders on Friday.
Under the agreement, Trump's legal team and the House managers will have two weeks to exchange pre-trial briefs after the article is transmitted to the Senate on Monday.
The House impeachment managers will walk the article from the House to the Senate on Monday evening, and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead impeachment manager, will read the article on the floor. On Tuesday, senators will be sworn in for the trial as jurors. Then there will be a two-week period for pre-trial briefs, and the trial itself will get underway the week of Feb. 8.
The deal gives something both the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who are still at odds over a power-sharing agreement in the 50-50 Senate. The schedule gives Trump's legal team time to prepare for the trial, after he only hired a lawyer, South Carolinian Butch Bowers, last week.
For Schumer and the Biden administration, the two-week break allows for more of Biden's Cabinet to be confirmed, as all other Senate business will stop once the trial gets underway, after Republicans rejected agreeing to split the Senate's days.
Republicans increasingly believe there's virtually no path to Trump's conviction in the Senate, which would require 17 GOP members to join with Democrats for a two-thirds vote. They've argued both that the trial itself is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president — legal scholars disagree, though there's no precedent — and that pushing forward with impeachment now is divisive.
But Democrats argue there has to be accountability for the president after rioters, some of whom previously attended a rally the president led, ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop Congress from enacting a peaceful transfer of power. — CNN