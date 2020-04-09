Household skills like cutting hair and sewing revived by coronavirus

Mending clothes. Cutting hair. Fixing a squeaky door or a dripping faucet. Baking bread.
A generation or two ago, household skills like these were common, learned at home and at school. Then it became easier to toss things out rather than fix them, quicker to call the professionals.
Now, in an unsettling era of staying at home and not knowing what will be available tomorrow, the old ways are being dusted off and relearned.
Since the coronavirus has shuttered many small businesses that do our work and supply our things, millions of people trying to stay home are driven by necessity — or boredom — to do more cooking, cleaning, fixing, grooming and other practical skills themselves.
"It's during uncertain times like these when we take stock of all the basic life skills we've forgotten, or never learned in the first place, because they sure could come in handy right about now,'' says Erin Bried, a magazine editor in Brooklyn and author of "How to Sew a Button: And Other Nifty Things Your Grandmother Knew" (Ballantine).
In a dark and difficult time, it can be an emotional lift to find that you're more capable around the house than you thought.
"I accomplished something real today!" Maria Kernahan, a real estate agent and children's book author, said after installing a new thermostat herself in her Castle Park, Michigan, house. She followed online advice to figure out the wiring in the old house. Her husband, meanwhile, has begun chopping wood.
"We're making this up as we go along,'' she said.
Bill Hughes, a business consultant in University Place, Washington, had to wash some shirts and didn't want to put them away wrinkled.
"When I was a graduate student, I would iron my own shirts to save some money. It was tedious and I looked forward to the day when I could afford to drop off my shirts to be cleaned," says Hughes, 59. ``Since my dry cleaners is closed, I dusted off the iron and ironing board, turned on some Huey Lewis and the News, and went at it."
Janice Simonsen, who works in corporate communications in Philadelphia, helped sew masks for medical personnel, following instructions on a YouTube video. "I haven't pulled my sewing machine out for many years. I never really had the time,'' she says. "Those junior high sewing classes kicked back in."
Yes, you can still order takeout in most places and call the plumber or electrician. But more people are trying to do that only when absolutely needed. Hardware stores have seen high demand for home-repair and lawn tools. Social media feeds everywhere are full of posts from newbies planting vegetable gardens, giving themselves haircuts and baking bread.
Jeanne Huntley, who taught high school home economics for 35 years in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, thinks society lost something important when schools phased out home economics and shop classes in favor of computer science, robotics and STEM.
"A lot of younger people have been brought up in a consumer society — `You don't fix things, you replace things,''' she says. "Parents are busy too, and there's not a lot of time to pass on those skills. But knowing you can make things and fix things gives us a sense of confidence in ourselves.''
