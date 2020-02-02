How did Mary Engelbreit get so woke?
0 comments

How did Mary Engelbreit get so woke?

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Mary Engelbreit artwork

Artwork by St. Louis artist Mary Engelbreit related to the unrest in Ferguson after the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The artist who created this licensing empire, with more than 13,000 pieces of usable art including calendars, books, tea sets, ribbons and fabrics, is a 67-year-old St. Louisan calling out her own sheltered world of cuteness. 

Mary Engelbreit's artwork changed forever the day police fatally shot African American teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson.

The morning she heard about the shooting, in August 2014, she felt compelled to draw. Years earlier, her son Evan had died when he was near Brown’s age. She and her husband adopted his biracial daughter as their own. Brown’s death triggered those painful emotions — and her anger.

The image that emerged that day was unlike the lighthearted drawings for which she’s known. A black mother held a black child in her arms, a tear falling from her eye. She looks at a newspaper that reads: "Hands up! Don’t shoot!"

Engelbreit wrote a stark caption: "No one should have to teach their children this in the USA."

• Read the full article: St. Louis artist known for cute drawings isn't holding back.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports