How weird is shopping in pandemic? Drive to your mall

Many Americans are getting their first taste of what pandemic shopping looks like at their local mall.
Simon Property Group, the nation's largest mall operator, reopened several dozen shopping centers across Texas, Georgia and roughly ten other states between Friday and Monday.
There, a new reality is on display: Play areas and water fountains are off limits. Employees wear masks and shopping in groups is banned. Shoppers can also get their temperature checked for free on the premises.
Among other changes: Every other urinal and sink is taped off, and there's ample space between seating in the food court. Simon also has technologies that will make sure occupancy will not exceed one person for every 50 feet (15 meters).
But despite all the safety measures, the question remains: Will anyone come?
"There are still a lot of people who are scared," said Jon Reily, global head of commerce strategy at Isobar Global, a global digital agency. "The tricky part for malls is finding that sweet spot. Yes, you can come here and yes, you can be safe."
So far, the early signs haven't been encouraging.
At Simon's Town Center at Cobb, which reopened Monday in Kennesaw, a suburb of Atlanta, many of the stores remained closed. Those still dark and locked by gates included Starbucks, Victoria's Secret, Helzberg Diamonds and the Build-A-Bear Workshop. Some of the kiosks selling jewelry, cell phones and T-shirts were open, though others were closed.
For sale at one of the kiosks: A black-and-white T-shirt emblazoned with a gas mask and the words "I Survived Coronavirus 2020."
Meanwhile, a Nebraska mall got off to a subdued start Friday morning with just a few shops welcoming customers and about half a dozen patrons wandering the open-air facility wearing masks.
Nebraska Crossing resumed business Friday ith new safety measures, including hand sanitizing stations, plexiglass barriers and signs to promote social distancing guidelines. A handful of mall patrons walked through mostly empty pathways between stores, glancing into shop windows.
"I do think it's a little soon, but it's kind of slow and there aren't a lot of people here, so I'm not too worried," said Jasmine Ramos of Omaha.
Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University who has been consulting businesses and governors on reopenings, agrees that it is too soon. There first needs to be a "long-term verifiable significant reduction" in cases and ample virus testing and contact tracing, he said.
And shoppers should be required to wear masks, he said.
Taubman Centers, which operates 26 malls worldwide and is being acquired by Indianapolis-based Simon, said it plans to open three malls — two in Florida and one in Utah— on Wednesday. Chattanooga, Tennessee-based CBL Properties, which owns and manages 108 properties, said it will be announcing its reopening plans on a property-by-property basis.
Even before the cornonavirus pandemic, malls were grappling with a shift to online retail as well as shoppers who'd grown bored of department stores and specialty chains like The Gap. Jan Rogers Kniffen, a consultant to investors in retail companies and a former retail executive, now expects that 500 of the 1,000 malls in the U.S. will either close or be unrecognizable in two years. Before the pandemic, he expected 300 to shutter by 2030.
