Hundreds march in black lives rally organized by Ferguson-Florissant schools

With Ferguson police escorting the way, hundreds of people marched down South Florissant Road Saturday for a rally organized by the Ferguson-Florissant School District to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was just one rally of several held in the area Saturday in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Marches and rallies were also held in Dutchtown in St. Louis, Crestwood, Wildwood and Maryland Heights.

Ferguson became the epicenter of protests for racial equality after the 2014 killing of Mike Brown by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.

Joseph Davis came to the district in 2015 to become its superintendent because of Brown and the protests following his death.

Megaphone in hand, Davis led the crowd which met at the Ferguson Farmer’s Market and walked about a half-mile up the road to the STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High School.

“We see that systemic racism is part of the problem,” he said as the group gathered to march. “One of the remedies is we want to make sure every child in our community gets a high-quality education. We feel like that’s the reason for achievement gaps and other ills in our society.”