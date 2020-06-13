Hundreds march in black lives rally organized by Ferguson-Florissant schools

With Ferguson police escorting the way, hundreds of people marched down South Florissant Road Saturday for a rally organized by the Ferguson-Florissant School District to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
It was just one rally of several held in the area Saturday in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Marches and rallies were also held in Dutchtown in St. Louis, Crestwood, Wildwood and Maryland Heights.
Ferguson became the epicenter of protests for racial equality after the 2014 killing of Mike Brown by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.
Joseph Davis came to the district in 2015 to become its superintendent because of Brown and the protests following his death.
Megaphone in hand, Davis led the crowd which met at the Ferguson Farmer’s Market and walked about a half-mile up the road to the STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High School.
“We see that systemic racism is part of the problem,” he said as the group gathered to march. “One of the remedies is we want to make sure every child in our community gets a high-quality education. We feel like that’s the reason for achievement gaps and other ills in our society.”
The district serves more than 11,000 children; 90 percent of whom are black or minority. Last year, the district closed three elementary schools amid declining enrollment and restructured the others, grouping preschoolers through second grade in the same buildings to focus more on early education.
Heather Coleman, 41, lives in Ferguson, graduated from Ferguson-Florissant schools, substitute teaches in a district elementary school, and her nine children either graduated from or attend district schools. “I love where we’re going and where we’re trying to go,” she said of the district. “Which is why we’re still here.”
But the problems are greater than the district, she said, as she marched up the road wearing a Black Lives Matter tshirt. “I love all the protests and I get it, but if the system doesn’t change, man, that’s almost like a slap in the face.”
The crowd gathered on the bleachers at the high school, where Davis, school board president Leslie Hogshead, and Police Chief Jason Armstrong spoke.
Armstrong was sworn in as chief in July. He called the last two weeks in the wake of Floyd’s death “hell.” Some protesters have clashed with police there.
He loved Saturday’s sight of people gathering peacefully, and urged people to help police and have more honest conversations with them.
“I’ll be the first person to admit–there are a lot of people in my profession who don’t want to see anything change,” he said. “That’s why I worked my butt off to get into a position of power where I can force things to change.”
Several Ferguson-Florissant high school students spoke, and some challenged the district to hire more minority teachers and offer more life skills classes. They praised the caring teachers and an inclusive, supportive community.
“We can bring the minorities of today to be the majorities of the future,” said Key’Mon Jenkins, a rising senior at the STEAM High school. He is a straight-A student who wants to study computer engineering.
Lotus McDonald, a rising senior at McCleur High School, spoke about using her white privilege to speak up for her minority classmates. She has never been followed around mall stores like her black classmates, she pointed out.
“I keep using the word privilege, because part of my responsibility as a white person , most importantly a white ally, is acknowledging my privilege, something a large percent of white adults do not do.
“We are obligated to create a better society for everyone in the generations succeeding us.“
Following the speeches, the group knelt or bowed for 8 minutes and 56 seconds of silence to honor Floyd. That’s the amount of time Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck.
The scoreboard at one end of the field counted down the time until the buzzer sounded.
The crowd rose, and Davis thanked them for being there. “God bless you,” he told them. “And God bless America.”
