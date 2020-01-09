Hungry burglar breaks into Taco Bell, makes food and falls asleep
Hungry burglar breaks into Taco Bell, makes food and falls asleep

Police in Lawrenceville, Georgia, released surveillance images of a man who broke into a Taco Bell on Christmas Day and made himself food and took a nap before fleeing. 

A burglar with hunger pangs broke into a Taco Bell, fixed himself some food and then took a nap before taking off, police said.

Police in Georgia are sharing photos and surveillance video of the Christmas morning burglary to try to tack down the thief.

He shimmied in through a drive-through window, then used the fryers to make himself a meal and eat, police said. 

Then the man laid down and slept for nearly three hours before he fled the fast-food rstaurant in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing black sweatpants, black sweatshirt and black sneakers. He also stole a laptop and a tablet.

