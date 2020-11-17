Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks

"The situation is exacerbated by the fact that Iota is making landfall in almost the exact same location that category 4 Hurricane Eta did a little less than two weeks ago," the Hurricane Center said in a statement.

Eta killed more than 130 people in the region as torrential rains caused flash floods and mudslides in parts of Central America and Mexico.

"This hurricane is definitely worse" than Eta, Jason Bermúdez, a university student from Bilwi, said as winds roared before Iota came ashore. "There are already a lot of houses that lost their roofs, fences and fruit trees that got knocked down," said Bermúdez. "We will never forget this year."

Forecasters warned that Iota's storm surge could reach 15 to 20 feet (4.5 to 6 meters) above normal tides, and as the storm approached that threat weighed heavily on Yasmina Wriedt in Bilwi's seaside El Muelle neighborhood.

"The situation doesn't look good at all," Wriedt said. "We woke up without electricity, with rain and the surf is getting really high."

Wriedt said Eta pushed the surf up to just behind her house, where she lives with eight other members of her family. "Today I'm afraid again about losing my house and I'm frightened for all of us who live in this neighborhood," she said.