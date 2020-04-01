Iceland lab's testing suggests 50% of coronavirus cases have no symptoms

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2016 file photo, people walk on the black sanded beach in Vik, Iceland, near the Volcano Katla. After a summer of increased seismic activity at Katla, Icelanders are obsessing over the smallest sign of an eruption at the countryâ€™s most closely watched volcano. Katla last erupted in 1918. Never before in recorded history, dating back to the 12th century, have 99 years passed without an eruption from the volcano. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)