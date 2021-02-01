 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho man wins lottery for the sixth time
0 comments

Idaho man wins lottery for the sixth time

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winner

Bryan Moss, courtesy of the Idaho Lottery

An Idaho man can now call himself a lotto winner six times over.

Bryan Moss, from Meridian, won a $250,000 prize from a Crossword scratch game on Thursday, the Idaho Lottery said in a press release, marking his sixth ever lotto win. However, this marks his first top prize and "by far the largest," Idaho Lottery said.

Moss, who owns Newko Sport and Nutrition health store, told Idaho Lottery that he plays regularly because he knows it benefits Idaho schools.

He said he plans to put his winnings aside for his daughter's education. — CNN

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports