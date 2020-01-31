Idaho mother misses deadline to return her missing children
FILE - This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua "JJ" Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019, and police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are. When police returned to their home in Idaho to question them again, the adults had disappeared. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

An Idaho mother failed to produce her missing children to authorities by a court-imposed deadline Thursday, according to one of the children's grandmother.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and his sister, Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen or heard from since September. Their mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband Chad Daybell fled their home in Rexburg, Idaho, in November when authorities began searching for the missing children.

They were found in Hawaii this month. The children were not with them. Vallow had until Thursday to turn them over to authorities, according to a court order served by police on Saturday.

"I'd love to know where those kids are," JJ's grandmother, Kay Woodcock told CNN affiliate KIFI. "I think all of America wants to know where they are."

Vallow and Daybell have not been charged and no arrest warrants have been issued for them in Hawaii.

The Kaua'I Police Department in Hawaii told CNN Thursday they are assisting the Rexburg Police. In email, Niki Forbing-Orr, a spokeswoman for Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, referred questions to Rexburg police.

Child protection cases in Idaho are confidential, and authorities can't discuss the specifics of case, she said in an email.

The Madison County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney declined to comment further citing the sealed, confidential court files, and Rexburg police couldn't be reached Thursday.

As the court deadline approached, JJ's grandparents pleaded for his safe return.

"I'll get on my knees and beg," Larry Woodcock said Wednesday . "Just give me JJ."

The couple said they were not optimistic Vallow will appear.

"She's got all the attention on her -- good, bad or indifferent -- and it's going to be bad if she doesn't show up," Kay Woodcock said Wednesday.

Police determined the children were missing in late November -- four months after Vallow's estranged husband was killed in their former home state, Arizona, and shortly after she moved with the children to Idaho and married Daybell.

Police conducted a welfare check for JJ -- Vallow's adopted son with her late husband -- on November 26 at their home in Rexburg after relatives raised concern about not hearing from him since September.

During the welfare check, both Vallow and Daybell told investigators the boy was staying with a family friend in Arizona, police said.

But police determined that he wasn't staying with a family friend. When police returned November 27 to execute a search warrant, investigators determined Daybell and Vallow had fled the home. And according to authorities, they didn't appear to have taken JJ with them.

