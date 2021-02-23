Illinois becomes first state to abolish cash bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed into law a sweeping overhaul of policing and criminal justice that includes eliminating the cash bail system.

Under the new law, cash bail would be eliminated in 2023. Washington, D.C., and the states of New York and New Jersey have undertaken similar efforts.

Critics of the cash bail system say it criminalizes poverty. Getting rid of it does not mean that everyone goes free while awaiting trial. Judges make that call based on the threat a defendant poses.

“What we’ve done is strengthen judicial discretion when it comes to determining whether someone is a threat to a person or community,” said Sen. Robert Peters, a Democrat from Chicago. “We focused this explicitly and narrowed it so money does not play a factor. Money does not determine whether someone’s a threat.”

Illinois is among 26 states that have passed more than 100 new laws dealing with law enforcement policy since May, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But it is the only state so far to eliminate financial conditions for releasing people from custody while they await trial. — Associated Press, Chicago Tribune via Tribune News Service.