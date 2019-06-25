As of Tuesday, recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to make Illinois the 11th state in the nation to legalize the drug for recreation - effective Jan. 1. The Democrat, who defeated incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner last year, has set a bill-signing ceremony for Tuesday in Chicago.
The law would allow residents to buy and possess up to 1 ounce of usable marijuana at a time. Nonresidents could have 15 grams, or a half ounce. Up to five privately home-grown plants would be allowed for personal use, but only for patients approved for the existing medical marijuana program.
Ten states and the District of Columbia allow recreational use. Legislation to legalize it in New York and New Jersey this spring fizzled. Discussions in Pennsylvania never got off the ground.