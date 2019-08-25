After the death of an Illinois resident hospitalized for an unknown respiratory illness possibly linked to vaping — the first in the country since a rash of hospitalizations across many states — public health officials say they still don’t know the cause.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the death of the resident, an adult, Friday, but would provide no further identifying details, or circumstances surrounding the death. The patient is one of nearly 200 across the country hospitalized between late June and this week with symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, and who reported using e-cigarettes, health officials said. In Illinois, the department of public health is investigating 22 of these cases, and possibly 12 more. They are between 17- and 38-years-old, and some also experienced vomiting and diarrhea.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assisting in the investigation in Illinois to try to identify a link among those hospitalized. The Food and Drug Administration is also testing products to determine what ingredients in vaping products could have contributed.
On Friday afternoon state and federal health officials stressed they still don’t know if patients experiencing symptoms used the same products, or if they contained nicotine or THC, or other ingredients. E-cigarettes, or vapes — popular among teens — heat liquid that often contains nicotine or THC, as well as ingredients used for flavoring. Users then inhale the vapor.
While it’s still unclear of the exact product link among the cases, health officials stressed e-cigarettes contain “a variety of harmful ingredients,” said Brian King, deputy director in the CDC Office on Smoking and Health. This can include metals like lead and cancer-causing chemicals used in flavoring, which are “all known as harmful to lungs but haven’t been specifically linked to the current cases.”
“We find ourselves in the early stages of these investigations and are trying to piece together the facts,” added Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products. “We need to get to the bottom of every single case.”
Dr. Jennifer Layden, IDPH chief medical officer and state epidemiologist, said while Illinois patients reported using THC, officials have yet to determine a common source, and did not have a breakdown of those hospitalized after vaping with THC versus nicotine.
The American Vaping Association on Friday blamed “black market, amateur-made” products infused with THC, not nicotine, for the deaths, but public health couldn’t confirm. The association is a group that “advocates for sensible regulation of vaping products,” according to its President Gregory Conley.
Medical experts have long warned about the practice of vaping, especially for teens. Despite a downward trend in tobacco use among young people, vaping is on the rise and become popular among teenagers in recent years. With the recent rash of hospitalizations, health officials reinforced warnings to parents and teens about the dangers of vaping.
Those hospitalized in Illinois were reported in Madison and St. Clair counties, Chicago, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, Champaign and Peoria counties.
Those experiencing chest pain or difficulty breathing after using e-cigarettes or vaping in the weeks or months prior to having the symptoms should seek medical attention, officials warned. And health care providers with patients experiencing an unexpected, serious respiratory illness should ask about a history of vaping. More information is available on the state public health department website. — The Chicago Tribune