'I'm not really interested in politics.' McClellan interviews a woman accused of crimes after Capitol riot

Emily Hernandez, 21, faces federal misdemeanor charges after she participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Hernandez was pictured holding broken pieces of the sign for the Speaker of the House's office.
Columnist Bill McClellan interviewed Hernandez this week. In his column, he writes:
It is not easy for an old man to get into the mind of a young revolutionary, but I gave it a try. How was high school? Any difficulty making friends?
“I was friends with everybody,” she said cheerfully. ...
It is not easy for an old man to get into the mind of a young revolutionary, but I gave it a try. How was high school? Any difficulty making friends?
“I was friends with everybody,” she said cheerfully.
She was on the track team. She was on student council. She was a member of the science club. She said she had several boyfriends, but nothing really serious or long-lasting.
She graduated in 2018 and then earned an associate degree at East Central College in Union. She said she sort of thought of going to Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, to pursue a marketing degree but wasn’t sure how to finance it, and then COVID came along. She got a job delivering pizzas and continued living at home.
How about politics? Sullivan straddles Franklin and Crawford counties. That’s Trump country. In 2020, he carried both counties by more than 70%.
Emily said she was not really interested in politics. She said she didn’t vote in 2020. She had voted in 2018, she said. She said she voted to approve marijuana.
“That’s medical marijuana,” Corlija interjected.
Had she ever been to a Trump rally?
“No,” she said. “I’m not really interested in politics.”
All right. How did an apolitical young woman end up in the U.S. Capitol holding a piece of Nancy Pelosi’s nameplate? And why did she look so gleeful?"