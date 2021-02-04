'I'm not really interested in politics.' McClellan interviews a woman accused of crimes after Capitol riot

Emily Hernandez, 21, faces federal misdemeanor charges after she participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Hernandez was pictured holding broken pieces of the sign for the Speaker of the House's office.

Columnist Bill McClellan interviewed Hernandez this week. In his column, he writes:

It is not easy for an old man to get into the mind of a young revolutionary, but I gave it a try. How was high school? Any difficulty making friends?

“I was friends with everybody,” she said cheerfully. ...

She was on the track team. She was on student council. She was a member of the science club. She said she had several boyfriends, but nothing really serious or long-lasting.