 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Images from DC show flags representing inauguration crowds
0 comments

Images from DC show flags representing inauguration crowds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As Washington, D.C., prepares for the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States, flags fill the mall to represent crowds who will not be able to attend.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports