House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
The probe focuses partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection effort. Pelosi said Tuesday such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared, "No one is above the law."
The impeachment inquiry, after months of investigations by House Democrats of the Trump administration, sets up the party's most direct and consequential confrontation with the Republican president, injects deep uncertainty into the 2020 election campaign and tests anew the nation's constitutional system of checks and balances.
Trump, who thrives on combat, has all but dared Democrats to take this step, confident that the specter of impeachment led by the opposition party will bolster rather than diminish his political support.
Meeting with world leaders at the United Nations, he previewed his defense in an all-caps tweet: "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"
While Pelosi's announcement adds weight to the work being done on the oversight committees, the next steps are likely to resemble the past several months of hearings and legal battles — except with the possibility of actual impeachment votes.
Her brief statement, delivered without dramatic flourish but in the framework of a constitutional crisis, capped a frenetic weeklong stretch on Capitol Hill as details of a classified whistleblower complaint about Trump burst into the open and momentum shifted toward an impeachment probe.
For months, the Democratic leader has tried calming the push for impeachment, saying the House must investigate the facts and let the public decide. The new drive was led by a group of moderate Democratic lawmakers from political swing districts, many of them with national security backgrounds and serving in Congress for the first time. The freshmen, who largely represent districts previously held by Republicans where Trump is popular, risk their own reelections but say they could no longer stand idle. Amplifying their call were longtime leaders, including Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, the civil rights icon often considered the conscience of House Democrats.
"Now is the time to act," said Lewis, in an address to the House. "To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy."
At issue are Trump's actions with Ukraine. In a summer phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he is said to have asked for help investigating former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine — prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds, later released.
Biden said Tuesday, before Pelosi's announcement, that if Trump doesn't cooperate with lawmakers' demands for documents and testimony in its investigations the president "will leave Congress ... with no choice but to initiate impeachment." He said that would be a tragedy of Trump's "own making."
The Trump-Ukraine phone call is part of the whistleblower's complaint, though the administration has blocked Congress from getting other details of the report, citing presidential privilege. Trump has authorized the release of a transcript of the call, which is to be made public Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the House is expected to consider a symbolic but still notable resolution insisting the Trump administration turn over to Congress the whistleblower's complaint. The Senate, in a rare bipartisan moment, approved a similar resolution Tuesday.
The impeachment move became immediate fodder for late night television. On "The Late Show," host Stephen Colbert started off with the news and listed many of Trump's notable scandals over the last two years, including Russia, campaign violations and "faking the weather with a sharpie."
Each time, Colbert said, people would wonder if that would be the last straw.
TONIGHT: Is this the thing?! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/WfIfZZoOkt— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 25, 2019
"And every time, it wasn't the thing," Colbert added. "But here's the thing, there's a new thing and it might be the thing."
Colbert was referring to reports that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president in an effort to weaken his political rival, Joe Biden.
Colbert then showed a clip of Pelosi announcing the impeachment inquiry, which led to a long and loud standing ovation from his audience. Following the reaction, Colbert had only one question for his audience.
"Okay... but how do you feel?" Colbert joked.
On ABC, Jimmy Kimmel said that Pelosi had previously been very reluctant to launch an impeachment inquiry.
"Once again, Donald Trump is doing what he does best — forcing a woman to do something she didn't want to do," Kimmel quipped.
Then there was Trevor Noah on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," who said that the president of the United States is once again in big trouble.
"After two years of avoiding it, Trump may finally face articles of impeachment, which believe me he is not happy about," Noah said. "It's impeachment which Trump hates, plus articles which he hates even more."