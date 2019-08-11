There is a moment coming in his life after he bids goodbye to playing baseball that David Freese already can see as clear as any highlight he contributed to Cardinals history.
It’s summer. He’s back in his hometown of St. Louis. Maybe a crowd has gathered around him, maybe not. Freese’s son, Kai, is sitting beside him and leaning in as his father explains why he wanted to share this favorite place with him, why this was something he dreamed of doing together after retiring — a Cardinals’ game.
“I can’t wait for him to ask me questions about the game,” Freese said. “There are not many things that he’s going to ask me that I can answer. It’s mostly going to be, ‘Go ask your mother.’ I can’t wait to talk to him about stuff that I’ve been through or that I know, and yeah baseball is one of them. He’ll turn around and go, ‘Who is playing first?’ Well, that’s Paul Goldschmidt. That’s going to be sweet. You know who played there before him? Let me talk to you about Albert Pujols.”