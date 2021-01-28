Inaugural youth poet Amanda Gorman picked recite original poem before Super Bowl

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first-ever youth poet laureate who gained national acclaim at President Joe Biden's inauguration, will recite an original poem before Super Bowl LV, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday.

Gorman's poem will highlight three individuals the NFL will honor as honorary captains at the Super Bowl "who served as leaders in their respective communities during the global pandemic."

The recitation will air nationally and be featured at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The three honorary captains -- educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin -- will then participate in the coin toss ceremony.

"We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us," Goodell said in a statement. "During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday."

The 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate read her powerful poem, "The Hill We Climb," at Biden's inauguration.