Inauguration Day: Biden sworn in at 11 a.m.

The inauguration ceremony, one of the hallmarks of American democratic tradition, will look very different this year.

The changes are a jarring reminder of the challenges President-elect Joe Biden and his administration face.

The inauguration unfolds at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flouting tradition, Donald Trump planned to depart Washington on Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration rather than accompany his successor to the Capitol. Trump, awaiting his second impeachment trial, stoked grievance among his supporters with the lie that Biden’s win was illegitimate.

Instead of a crowd of supporters, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will look out at a flag-decorated National Mall.