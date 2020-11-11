Investigators say postal worker lied about voting irregularities

(TNS) — A postal worker in Pennsylvania has admitted to making up explosive accusations about mail-in voting irregularities in the 2020 election that were picked up by supporters of President Donald Trump as supposed evidence of fraud, according to congressional investigators.

Richard Hopkins, a U.S. Postal Service employee in Erie, Pa., first alleged last week that his supervisor had instructed staff to backdate mail-in ballots cast after Election Day in order to get them counted — which would be illegal.

The claims were seized on by the Trump campaign and congressional Republicans as proof that Trump had good reason not to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden — especially since Hopkins had signed a sworn affidavit to certify his allegations.

But Hopkins admitted to investigators from the U.S. Postal Service inspector general's office on Monday that his allegations were false, according to the House Oversight Committee.

"IG investigators informed committee staff today that they interviewed Hopkins on Friday, but that Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit," the Democrat-led committee tweeted late Tuesday.