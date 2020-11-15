Iota reaches hurricane strength, forecast to hit Central America early next week

The storm known as Iota strengthened into a hurricane early Sunday and is expected to slam into Central America early next week — the very region already devastated by Hurricane Eta earlier this month — forecasters say.

Iota, which formed Friday at sea, was centered in the Caribbean about 440 miles east-southeast of the Nicaragua-Honduras border with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of 2 a.m. ET Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said. It is forecast to rapidly strengthen over the next 24 hours.

Iota, the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to continue heading west and make landfall somewhere in Central America, potentially near the Honduras-Nicaragua border by late Monday or early Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin said.

The storm is forecast to be at or near major hurricane strength prior to making landfall across Central America, according to the NHC. A major hurricane is a hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph.

Parts of those two countries could receive torrential rain totals of 2 to 3 feet, along with life-threatening storm surge.