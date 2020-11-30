Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist

State TV's English-language Press TV reported earlier Wednesday a weapon recovered from the scene of the attack bore "the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry." State TV's Arabic-language channel, Al-Alam, claimed the weapons used were "controlled by satellite," a claim also made Sunday by the semiofficial Fars news agency.

None of the outlets immediately offered evidence supporting their claims.

"Unfortunately, the operation was a very complicated operation and was carried out by using electronic devices," Shamkhani told state TV. "No individual was present at the site."

Satellite control of weapons is nothing new. Armed, long-range drones for instance rely on satellite connections to be controlled by their remote pilots. Remote-controlled gun turrets also exist, but typically see their operator connected by a hard line to cut down on the delay in commands being relayed.

While technically feasible, it wasn't immediately clear if such a system had been used before, said Jeremy Binnie, the Mideast editor of Jane's Defence Weekly.

"Could you set up a weapon with a camera which then has a feed that uses an open satellite communications line back to the controller?" Binnie said. "I can't see why that's not possible."