A cold bike ride in Chicago

A woman clears off a Divvy bike as a winter weather advisory is issued for the Chicago area on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chicago. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

It's cold - and it's cold across much of the United States, where 70 percent of the nation will experience freezing temperatures in an early arctic blast.

More than 240 million peole are under winter warnings, watche and advisories and by Tuesday night, record-breaking low temperatures are expected across the country.

Cities in Wisconsin have already reported record-breaking lows, according to National Weather Service Green Bay, with Oshkosh reaching 23 degrees and Rhinelander hitting 17 degrees Fahrenheit Monday night. Two other Wisconsin cities have broken a record set in 1950, with Wisconsin Rapids reaching 21 degree and Marshfield reaching 19,the National Weather Service said.

In the northeast, cities like New York, Philadelphia and D.C. will start out with rain Tuesday morning and end the day with snow.

The cold air is moving south Tuesday where states like Georgia will see dramatic temperature drops within the span of hours from the mid-50s to near freezing. Even parts of Florida have been issued frost and freeze warnings.

Snow and ice will create dangerous travel conditions in the Plains, Midwest and Northeast.

This winter storm has already caused issues for flights.

More than 1200 flights were canceled Monday at Chicago's O'Hare airport. That morning, an American Eagle flight slid off the runway. At the time, there was light snow with visibility of less than a mile, wind gusts of 30 miles per hour and a temperature of 23 Fahrenheit.

Chicago's Midway Airport has also reported nearly 100 cancellations in the 24 hours.

