Italy tries to contain virus as neighbors fear its spread

Police manned checkpoints around quarantined towns in Italy's north on Monday and residents stocked up on food as the country became the focal point of the outbreak in Europe and fears of its cross-border spread.
Italians traveling abroad were already feeling the effects of a crackdown, with a bus from Milan barricaded by police in the French city of Lyon for health checks and Alitalia passengers arriving in Mauritius threatened with quarantine.
Civil protection officials said 219 people had tested positive for the virus in Italy and five people had died, including two elderly men in northern Lombardy. It is the highest number of cases outside Asia, and underscores the limits of Italy's prevention protocols, which are the most stringent in Europe.
Officials still hadn't pinpointed the origin of Italy's outbreak and were struggling to contain the number of cases, which by Monday had spread to a half-dozen regions and prompted Austria to temporarily halt rail traffic across its border with Italy.
"These rapid developments over the weekend have shown how quickly this situation can change," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in Brussels. "We need to take this situation of course very seriously, but we must not give in to panic, and, even more importantly, to disinformation."
In France, the government urged anyone who had visited Lombardy or Veneto — the two most affected Italian regions — to wear face masks if they go outside, limit nonessential activities and take their temperatures twice a day.
The French Health Ministry issued the same warning for anyone who had traveled to China, South Korea, Singapore or Macao. France has had 12 cases of the virus overall, and one death.
In Lyon, the national health agency said officials were "evaluating the situation" of Italians barricaded on a bus that originated in Milan and stopped in Turin. The agency wouldn't give details, or say whether anyone on the bus is suspected of having the virus.
Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said anyone entering Romania from any region where the virus had been reported would be quarantined for 14 days, but local media reported that arriving passengers were only being asked to fill out a form.
Croatia announced it would monitor any travelers coming from Italy, including Croatian children returning from school trips. In Albania, about 5,000 passengers arriving by plane, ferry and land were being monitored.
Fears stretched as far away as Mauritius, which blocked an Alitalia airplane that had landed overnight from Rome. Alitalia said 40 passengers from Lombardy and Veneto were told they would only be allowed off if they went into quarantine locally, even though none complained of symptoms. The Italian foreign ministry said it was working to provide "maximum assistance to Italians on board" and Alitalia said it was working to bring those refused entry back to Italy immediately.
Many Italians are travelling this week for the midwinter school holiday. While Italian authorities canceled soccer matches, Masses and closed schools, theaters and even Venice's famed Carnival, they also sought to calm fears by noting the virus' low mortality rate and the far higher number of Italians who have died from the seasonal flu this year. The five people who died with coronavirus were all elderly and two of them had other serious ailments.
