It's a bad week to live in California

It was long, dizzying week to be a Californian.
The Golden State has been trying to contain the surge of coronavirus cases that started in the summer while dozens of wildfires are burning and smoke is making it hard to breathe. Then, as if not enough crises had collided, Southern California was caught in the clutches of yet another hazard — an earthquake.
As more than 19,000 firefighters scrambled to contain multiple blazes in the state, they had to mourn one of their own, officials said.
A firefighter was killed Thursday in Southern California's El Dorado Fire, the blaze sparked this month by a botched gender reveal party, according to the San Bernardino National Forest Service.
The state has seen more than 3.4 million acres scorched so far this year, killing 26 people and reducing hundreds of homes to ashes.
Smoke from the devastating wildfires has stretched for miles, creating hazardous air conditions in California and nearby states.
The vast amounts of thick smoke from the wildfires has also traveled across the rest of the country and even reached Northern Europe, according to data from Europe's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.
The state appears to be making progress to slow down the spread of coronavirus, but the threat lingers.
Hospitalizations have dropped 22% in the past two weeks and the percentage of tests coming back positive is down to 3.6% after a surge in cases over the summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news briefing on Wednesday.
An earthquake hit near the city of El Monte — east of downtown Los Angeles — late Friday night, but it was felt widely in San Diego, Valencia and the San Fernando Valley areas, the US Geological Survey said.
While there were no reports of serious injuries or damage, it was a reminder for those in the greater Los Angeles area that the earthquake risk is far from over. — CNN
