'It's devastating for the royal family,' says CNN reporter after the Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry
'It's devastating for the royal family,' says CNN reporter after the Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry

CNN's Richard Quest reacts to the bombshell interview Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave to Oprah Winfrey, in which they made several stunning claims about their life within the British Royal Family.

